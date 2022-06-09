Recently, the USPTO announced a Climate Change Mitigation Pilot Program. Under this pilot program, qualifying nonprovisional utility patent applications involving technologies that mitigate climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions will be advanced out of turn for examination (i.e., the application will be given special status) until a first action on the merits. Applicants are not required to satisfy the current requirements of the accelerated examination program or the prioritized examination program. A link to the USPTO's Climate Change Mitigation Pilot Program microsite can be found here.

