On May 31, 2022, the ITC issued a Notice of Investigation in Certain Pneumatic Compression Devices and Components Thereof (Inv. No. 337-TA-1316).

By way of background, this investigation is based on an April 29, 2022 complaint filed by Precision Holdings USA Inc. of Rocklin, California and Innovamed Health LLC of San Antonio, Texas alleging violations of Section 337 by Respondents ManaMed Inc. of Las Vegas, Nevada; Grandway Healthcare Limited of Hong Kong; Vive Health LLC d/b/a Coretech of Naples, Florida; and Medline Industries Inc. of Northfield, Illinois in the unlawful importation/sale of certain pneumatic compression devices and components thereof that infringe U.S. Patent Nos. 10,058,475 and 10,912,704. See our May 2, 2022 post for more details regarding the complaint.

According to the Notice, the Office of Unfair Import Investigations will participate as a party in the investigation. Further, Chief ALJ Clark S. Cheney issued a notice indicating that ALJ Bryan F. Moore will preside in the investigation.

