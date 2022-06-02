PCT fees are payable to the receiving Office (RO) with which the international application is filed. The RO then transmits the search fee to the International Searching Authority (ISA) and the international filing fee to the International Bureau (IB). Other fees must be paid only under specific circumstances to the respective International Authorities. A link to the current PCT Fee Table can be found here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.