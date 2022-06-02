United States:
Prosecution Pointer 331
02 June 2022
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
PCT fees are payable to the receiving Office (RO) with
which the international application is filed. The RO then transmits
the search fee to the International Searching Authority (ISA) and
the international filing fee to the International Bureau (IB).
Other fees must be paid only under specific circumstances to the
respective International Authorities. A link to the current PCT Fee
Table can be found here.
