United States:
Prosecution Pointer 330
26 May 2022
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
The USPTO has a Patent Pendency Model (PPM); the PPM is
a simulation tool that predicts patent production output based on
actual historical data and input assumptions. The model uses
historical patterns in funding, staffing and pendency. The model
uses an interactive spreadsheet to make calculations and to create
graphs of predicted outcomes. A link to the PPM can be
found here.
