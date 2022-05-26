The USPTO has a Patent Pendency Model (PPM); the PPM is a simulation tool that predicts patent production output based on actual historical data and input assumptions. The model uses historical patterns in funding, staffing and pendency. The model uses an interactive spreadsheet to make calculations and to create graphs of predicted outcomes. A link to the PPM can be found here.

