On May 17, 2022, a jury in the Western District of Texas, Waco division with Judge Albright presiding, found for defendant Redfin Corporation (Redfin) and held that U.S. Patent Nos. 9,836,885; 10,102,673; 10,510,111; and 10,592,373 were invalid. This patent infringement suit was filed by Surefield, officially registered as Appliance Computing III, Inc. Redfin argued that it did not infringe and that the patents in question were anticipated or obvious. This jury verdict clears Redfin of over $66 million in alleged damages.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.