United States:
Jury Verdict For Redfin Corp. Invalidates Four Patents In WDTX
25 May 2022
Winston & Strawn LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On May 17, 2022, a jury in the Western District of Texas, Waco
division with Judge Albright presiding, found for defendant Redfin
Corporation (Redfin) and held that U.S. Patent Nos. 9,836,885;
10,102,673; 10,510,111; and 10,592,373 were invalid. This patent
infringement suit was filed by Surefield, officially registered as
Appliance Computing III, Inc. Redfin argued that it did not
infringe and that the patents in question were anticipated or
obvious. This jury verdict clears Redfin of over $66 million in
alleged damages.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
Trademarks Comparative Guide
Obhan & Associates
Trademarks Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
Confidential Manual Deemed Not A Printed Publication
Jones Day
In a recent decision, the Patent Trial and Appeals Board found that no claims challenged were unpatentable, after finding manuals relied upon as prior art did not qualify as "printed publications" under 35 U.S.C. § 311(b).