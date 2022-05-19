ARTICLE

The PCT Contingency Upload Service allows the applicant (or his or her agent) to upload PDF documents, including new international applications and/or post-filing documents, without having to create or sign in to a WIPO account. The Contingency Upload Service has been made available since the end of 2018. Unlike fax services, it provides for the secure electronic transmission of documents, though without any of the additional benefits and validations offered by the ePCT system. This service also aims at offering an alternative filing means in the unlikely event that ePCT is unavailable for technical reasons; hence, in this context, this new service is referred to as “contingency Upload Service.” A link to the Contingency Upload Service can be found here.

