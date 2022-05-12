United States:
Prosecution Pointer 328
12 May 2022
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
Third-party observation service permits certain
observations on an international application during the
international phase if they believe that the claimed invention is
either not new (lacks novelty) or is obvious (lacks inventive
step). Third-party observations may be submitted at any time after
the date of publication of the international application and before
the expiration of 28 months from the priority date, provided that
the application is not withdrawn or considered
withdrawn.
