Attorney Jonathan Roses is a shareholder in Wolf Greenfield's Pharmaceutical Practice Group. He works with life sciences companies in a variety of areas, including small molecule pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical formulations, medical devices and surgical methods.
In this episode of IP Talk with Wolf Greenfield, Jon provides insights on a variety of topics, including international patent prosecution, Section 101 reforms, Orange Book challenges and "skinny labels." Here are a few of the highlights:
- 00:41 - Jon's love of chemistry
- 04:16 - Current challenges in patent procurement
- 06:01 - Strategies for protecting IP and how to minimize risk
- 07:52 - Key considerations for international patent prosecution
- 10:48 - Why have there been fewer challenges to Orange Book patents at the USPTO?
- 12:53 - Induced infringement trends - what's happening with "skinny labels," aka Section 8 carve-outs?
- 16:15 - An update on potential reforms for Section 101, the issue of patent eligible subject matter
- 19:14 - Will the Supreme Court take any challenges to patent eligible subject matter?
- 20:12 - How the increase in discretionary denials of post-grant proceedings impacts patent holders
- 23:08 - Some thoughts on the success of Wolf Greenfield's Post-Grant Proceedings Practice
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.