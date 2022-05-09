self

Attorney Jonathan Roses is a shareholder in Wolf Greenfield's Pharmaceutical Practice Group. He works with life sciences companies in a variety of areas, including small molecule pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical formulations, medical devices and surgical methods.

In this episode of IP Talk with Wolf Greenfield, Jon provides insights on a variety of topics, including international patent prosecution, Section 101 reforms, Orange Book challenges and "skinny labels." Here are a few of the highlights:

00:41 - Jon's love of chemistry

- Jon's love of chemistry 04:16 - Current challenges in patent procurement

- Current challenges in patent procurement 06:01 - Strategies for protecting IP and how to minimize risk

- Strategies for protecting IP and how to minimize risk 07:52 - Key considerations for international patent prosecution

- Key considerations for international patent prosecution 10:48 - Why have there been fewer challenges to Orange Book patents at the USPTO?

- Why have there been fewer challenges to Orange Book patents at the USPTO? 12:53 - Induced infringement trends - what's happening with "skinny labels," aka Section 8 carve-outs?

- Induced infringement trends - what's happening with "skinny labels," aka Section 8 carve-outs? 16:15 - An update on potential reforms for Section 101, the issue of patent eligible subject matter

- An update on potential reforms for Section 101, the issue of patent eligible subject matter 19:14 - Will the Supreme Court take any challenges to patent eligible subject matter?

- Will the Supreme Court take any challenges to patent eligible subject matter? 20:12 - How the increase in discretionary denials of post-grant proceedings impacts patent holders

- How the increase in discretionary denials of post-grant proceedings impacts patent holders 23:08 - Some thoughts on the success of Wolf Greenfield's Post-Grant Proceedings Practice

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.