Patent Agents are authorities in their fields with advanced degrees and deep insights. Not all IP law firms have patent agents. But Wolf Greenfield has long recognized that having specialists who are not attorneys on the team adds to the firm's richness - and provides an attractive career path for non-attorneys who love the world of IP law.
Elizabeth Boehm is a Patent Agent in Wolf Greenfield's Biotech group. She assists the firm in biotechnology patent prosecution, and has extensive knowledge in the areas of biochemistry, molecular biology and biophysics.
In this episode of IP Talk with Wolf Greenfield, Elizabeth shares her thoughts on the life of a patent agent at Wolf Greenfield. Here are a few of the highlights:
- 01:12 - What attracted Elizabeth to the career of patent agent?
- 02:16 - A day in the life of a patent agent
- 03:54 - Wolf Greenfield as a leading firm for patent agents
- 05:12 - Feels liberating to be a patent agent
- 07:10 - Patent agents use their science degrees everyday
- 07:57 - Having a "seat at the table" in the biotech group
- 09:45 - What makes the patent world intriguing?
- 10:31 - Elizabeth's advice for STEM professionals considering a career as a patent agent
