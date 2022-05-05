Pryor Cashman Partner and Chair of the Intellectual Property Group Brad D. Rose was the guest speaker on NYCLA Amicus Curiae's podcast episode, "Multi-billion Dollar Deals & Celebrity Clients."

In the episode, Brad discusses how he first met and began working in the media and fashion industries and how he grew a prominent intellectual property practice. He recounts having worked with some of the world's top influencers, talent, media companies and fashion houses, helping them to procure, protect, exploit and maximize value in their brand. Brad also provides helpful and inspirational insights into building a career in law.

The NYCLA Amicus Curiae Candidly-Speaking Podcast hosted by Dan Wiig provides listeners with actionable insights through candid guest conversations, covering wide-ranging topics from criminal, matrimonial, and cannabis law to marketing and networking skills for attorneys.

