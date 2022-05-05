The USPTO's Office of Policy and International Affairs provides policy leadership, advocacy, and technical and trade expertise in domestic and international patent and patent-related intellectual property (IP) rights. This includes regular representation of the U.S. government in bilateral and multilateral intellectual property and trade negotiations including representation at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the five IP offices (IP5), the Industrial Design Forum (ID5), and the International Union for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants (UPOV). Here is a link to the Office of Policy and International Affairs website, which also provides links to Patent Policy Initiatives, Areas of Focus, Collaboration, and International Treaties.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.