On April 28, 2022, the ITC issued a Notice of Investigation in Certain Centrifuge Utility Platform and Falling Film Evaporator Systems and Components Thereof (Inv. No. 337-TA-1311).

By way of background, this investigation is based on a March 29, 2022 complaint filed by Apeks, LLC of Johnstown, Ohio alleging violations of Section 337 by two dozen respondents in the unlawful sale/importation of certain centrifuge utility platform and falling film evaporator systems and components thereof that infringe U.S. Patent No. 10,814,338; U.S. Patent No. 11,014,098; and U.S. Patent No. 10,899,728. See our March 29, 2022 post for more details regarding the complaint.

According to the Notice, the Office of Unfair Import Investigations will participate as a party in the investigation. Further, Chief ALJ Clark S. Cheney issued a notice indicating that ALJ Cameron R. Elliot will preside in the investigation.

