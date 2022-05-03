On April 28, 2022, the ITC issued a Notice of Investigation in Certain Mobile Electronic Devices (Inv. No. 337-TA-1312).

By way of background, this investigation is based on a March 30, 2022 complaint filed by Maxell Ltd. of Japan ("Maxell") alleging violations of section 337 by Respondents Lenovo Group Ltd. of China; Lenovo (United States) Inc. of Morrisville, North Carolina; and Motorola Mobility LLC of Libertyville, Illinois (collectively, "Respondents") in the unlawful importation/sale of certain interactive fitness products including stationary exercise bikes, treadmills, elliptical machines, and rowing machines and components thereof by reason of infringement of certain mobile electronic devices that infringe one or more claims of U.S. Patent No. 7,199,821 ("the '821 Patent"); U.S. Patent No. 7,324,487 ("the '487 Patent"); U.S. Patent No. 8,170,394 ("the '394 Patent"); U.S. Patent No. 8,982,086 ("the '086 Patent"); and U.S. Patent No. 10,129,590 ("the '590 Patent"); and U.S. Patent No. 10,244,284 ("the '284 Patent").

According to the complaint, the asserted patents relate to various structures and features included in certain mobile electronic devices: the '821 patent is directed to an imaging apparatus, such as a mobile electronic device or smartphone, that has the ability to capture pictures with the correct color effect; the '487 patent is directed to a method of controlling communication between a wireless terminal (such as a smartphone or other cellular device) and a plurality of base stations in a cellular network; the '394 patent relates to a multimedia player that shows users only buttons of particular interest at any given time; the '086 patent discloses techniques for conveniently unlocking information processing devices, such as smartphones; and the '590 and '284 patents are directed to a technique for establishing multiple connections between a plurality of device wirelessly via a radio in order to transmit video information. The accused products are mobile electronic devices that are imported and sold under the Motorola brand name, such as the Moto E (2020), Razr 2nd generation, Motorola Edge (2021), Motorola Edge (2020), Motorola Edge 5G UW, Motorola Edge+, Moto G Stylus (2021), Motorola One 5G Ace, Motorola One 5G UW, Motorola One 5G UW Ace, Motorola One 5G, Moto G Stylus (2020), Moto G100, Moto G Pure, Moto G Power (2021), Moto G Stylus 5G, Moto G Fast, Moto G Play, Moto G Power (2020), and Moto G Power (2022). Maxell is requesting that the Commission issue a limited exclusion order and cease-and-desist order against Respondents. According to the Notice of Investigation, the Office of Unfair Import Investigations will participate as a party in the investigation. Lastly, Chief ALJ Clark S. Cheney issued a notice indicating that ALJ Monica Bhattacharyya will preside in the investigation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.