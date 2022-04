The USPTO maintains a list for informational purposes of patent terms extended under 35 U.S.C. § 156. This list does not include patents which have been extended only under Section 156(e)(2) or Section 156(d)(5) (patents which have only received an interim extension). A link can be found here.

