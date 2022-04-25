In Niazi Licensing Corp. v. St. Jude Med. S.C., Inc., No. 21-1864 (Fed. Cir. Apr. 11, 2022), the Federal Circuit reversed the district court's decision holding that the terms "resilient" and "pliable" were indefinite. The Federal Circuit found that these terms were broad, but that a person of ordinary skill in the art would understand their scope with reasonable certainty in light of the intrinsic evidence. For a more detailed analysis of this case, please see Finnegan's Prosecution First blog.

