The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) announced a new Patent Public Search tool that provides more convenient, remote, and robust full-text searching of all U.S. patents and published patent applications. The Patent Public Search tool is based on the advanced Patents End-to-End (PE2E) search tool USPTO examiners use to identify prior art. This free, cloud-based platform combines the capabilities of four existing search tools scheduled to be retired in September 2022: Public-Examiner's Automated Search Tool (PubEAST), Public-Web-based Examiner's Search Tool (PubWEST), Patent Full-Text and Image Database (PatFT), and Patent Application Full-Text and Image Database (AppFT). A link to the Patent Public Search tool can be found here.

