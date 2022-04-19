ARTICLE

On April 5, 2022, the Senate confirmed Kathi Vidal as the new Director of the USPTO by voice vote.

President Joe Biden nominated Vidal for the post last October. The position had been vacant since Andrei Iancu resigned in January 2021. The duties of the Director have been handled by Drew Hirschfeld, the commissioner for patents in the interim.

