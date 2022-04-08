ARTICLE

Michael Ward spoke to Bloomberg Law about Impossible Foods' recent infringement lawsuit against a competitor that tests Impossible Foods' patented technology for the first time in court, and is viewed as a test case that could help shape the brand's market-leading patent portfolio.

According to Michael, the patenting activity seen so far is the “tip of the iceberg.”

“The whole healthy eating/plant-based food area is exploding,” Michael added.

