United States:
Prosecution Pointer 323
07 April 2022
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
Effective March 11, 2022, the USPTO will no longer grant
requests to participate in the Global Patent Prosecution Highway
(GPPH) at the USPTO when such requests are based on work performed
by Rospatent as an Office of Earlier Examination under the GPPH. A
link to more information can be found here.
