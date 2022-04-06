On March 30, 2022, the ITC issued a Notice of Investigation in Certain Core Orientation Systems, Products Containing Core Orientation Systems, Components Thereof, and Methods of Using the Same (Inv. No. 337-TA-1309).

By way of background, this investigation is based on a March 1, 2022 complaint filed by Australian Mud Company Pty Ltd. of Australia and Reflex USA LLC of Chandler, Arizona alleging violations of section 337 by Respondents Boart Longyear Group Ltd. of West Valley City, Utah; Boart Longyear Limited of Australia; Boart Longyear Company of West Valley City, Utah; Boart Longyear Manufacturing and Distribution Inc. of West Valley City, Utah; Longyear TM, Inc. of West Valley City, Utah; Globaltech Corporation Pty Ltd. of Australia; Globaltech Pty Ltd. of Australia; Granite Construction Inc. of Watsonville, California; and International Directional Services LLC of Chandler, Arizona in the unlawful importation/sale of certain core orientation systems, components thereof, and products containing the same that are used to determine the orientation of a core drilled from the earth in a manner that infringes U.S. Patent No. 7,584,055. See our March 2, 2022 post for more details regarding the complaint.

According to the Notice, the Office of Unfair Import Investigations will participate as a party in the investigation. Further, Chief ALJ Clark S. Cheney issued a notice indicating that he will preside in the investigation.

