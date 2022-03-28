United States:
Prosecution Pointer 321
28 March 2022
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The Patent Examination Data System (PEDS) in the Amazon
Cloud provides public users the ability to search, view and
download bibliographic data for all publicly available Patent
applications in a secure manner. The system allows public users to
search and download bibliographic data in bulk as well as manage
the volume of data that can be downloaded at any given period of
time by a particular user. Here is a link to
PEDS.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
Merchandise License Agreements
Morgan Lewis
Rights holders are almost always looking for ways to monetize the intellectual property (IP) that they own or license. For owners of rights in popular logos; characters from TV shows,...
Trademarks Comparative Guide
Obhan & Associates
Trademarks Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries