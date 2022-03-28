The Patent Examination Data System (PEDS) in the Amazon Cloud provides public users the ability to search, view and download bibliographic data for all publicly available Patent applications in a secure manner. The system allows public users to search and download bibliographic data in bulk as well as manage the volume of data that can be downloaded at any given period of time by a particular user. Here is a link to PEDS.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.