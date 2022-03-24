I am excited to announce the publication of the Intellectual Property Owner (IPO)'s white paper on " Protecting Inventions Relating to Artificial Intelligence: Best Practices."

The paper was authored by the IPO's Software Related Inventions Committee and the Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Other Emerging Technologies Committee, of which I am a member.

I had the honor of co-authoring this paper with my fellow IPO committee colleagues Frank Chau, Sumon Dasgupta, John Kind, Alex Bridge, Thomas Burton, Michael Carey, Christina Huang, Dave Kincaid, Jennifer Lacroix, Giordana Mahn, and John Pienkos.

The paper may be found here and covers various best practices for protecting Artificial Intelligence (AI) inventions. These include:

How to get the most out of a disclosure interview with AI inventors. For example, how to work with inventors to prepare a strong AI patent that will hold up during prosecution at the Patent Office and in the courts.

I am further honored that some information incorporated in the IPO white paper came directly from PatentNext articles, including the following:

I look forward to working on this year's upcoming paper to advance these topics further.

