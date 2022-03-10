ARTICLE

Using the WIPO Digital Access Service for Priority Documents (DAS), a PCT applicant can request the International Bureau (IB) to retrieve a copy of an earlier application from DAS for use as a priority document, instead of providing or arranging for the provision of a certified copy. In order to be able to make use of the DAS service, it is the Office with which the earlier application was filed which needs to be a DAS depositing Office, and not necessarily the receiving Office with which the international application is filed.

