Employee/Officer Held Personally Liable For Patent Infringement Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP In Lubby Holdings LLC v. Chung, the Federal Circuit held corporate officers and employees who actively assist with their corporation's infringement may be personally liable for inducing infringement even without any piercing of the corporate veil.

"Negative" Patent Claim Limitations—May They Be Adequately Described By Omission? Proskauer Rose LLP Patent claim limitations that are "negative"—that is, claim limitations specifying the absence of a particular element from the patent claim—can pose a dilemma in the written description context.

A Letter In Response To A Request For Quotation Constitutes An Offer For Sale Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP In Junker v. Medical Components, Inc., No. 2021-1649 (Fed. Cir. Feb. 10, 2022), the Federal Circuit reversed the district court's summary judgment of no on-sale bar.

CAFC Deems Section 2(c) Unconstitional As-Applied In "TRUMP TOO SMALL" Refusal To Register Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C. The Lanham Act took another hit in an appeal to the CAFC from a Section 2(c) refusal of the mark TRUMP TOO SMALL for shirts. The Board found that the mark "comprises the name of [former] ...

A Business Deal Could Kill Your Right To Challenge A Patent's Validity Mintz Last week, the Federal Circuit issued a decision holding that parties can contractually bargain away their rights to file petitions for Inter Partes Review ("IPR") at the Patent Trial and Appeals Board.