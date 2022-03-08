On March 3, 2022, the ITC issued a Notice of Investigation in Certain Wet Dry Surface Cleaning Devices (Inv. No. 337-TA-1304).

By way of background, this investigation is based on a February 1, 2022 complaint filed by BISSELL Inc. and BISSELL Homecare, Inc. of Grand Rapids, Michigan alleging violations of section 337 by Respondents Tineco Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. of China; TEK (Hong Kong) Science & Technology Ltd. of Hong Kong; and Tineco Intelligent, Inc. of Seattle, Washington in the unlawful importation/sale of certain wet dry surface cleaning devices that infringe U.S. Patent No. 10,820,769; U.S. Patent No. 11,096,541; U.S. Patent No. 11,122,949; U.S. Patent No. 11,071,428; and U.S. Patent No. 11,076,735. See our February 2, 2022 post for more details regarding the complaint.

According to the Notice, the Office of Unfair Import Investigations will not participate as a party in the investigation. Further, Chief ALJ Clark S. Cheney issued a notice indicating that he will preside in the investigation.

