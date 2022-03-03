ARTICLE

On January 31, 2022, Iraq became the 155th Contracting State of the PCT, and on April 30, 2022, Iraq will become bound by the PCT. This means that any international application filed on or after April 30, 2022, will automatically include the designation of Iraq. Iraq will also be bound by Chapter II of the PCT and thus, will be automatically elected in any demand filed in respect of an international application filed on or after April 30, 2022.

