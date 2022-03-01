ARTICLE

Michael Jacobs and Karl Johnston authored an article for Bloomberg Law discussing attorney's fees and how intellectual property litigators can achieve the best and most cost-effective results for their clients, especially as many cases now involve both patent and copyright claims.

“Section 505 [of the Copyright Act of 1976] provides a favorable standard for the award of attorney's fees, especially compared to the Patent and Lanham Acts,” the authors wrote. “Given this standard, litigators should research and consider seeking fees even in cases that may not be sufficiently ‘exceptional' compared with other intellectual property cases.”

