On February 18, 2022, in the first and second wave suits filed by AbbVie Inc. et al. (AbbVie) against Alvotech hf. (Alvotech) regarding an adalimumab biosimilar, AbbVie filed a motion to strike Alvotech's Final Invalidity and Unenforceability Contentions and a memorandum in support thereof.

AbbVie moved the Court to strike Alvotech's Final Invalidity Contentions and require Alvotech to serve, within a week of an Order striking the original contentions, modified contentions that (a) include no more than 25 total prior art references; (b) remove the grounds and references cited for patents that AbbVie alleges were not in Alvotech's Initial Invalidity Contentions; and (c) remove inequitable conduct allegations against two patents and misuse allegations against four patents because AbbVie contends those allegations are new and were not made in Alvotech's pleadings. AbbVie also requested that the deadline for its Final Validity and Enforceability Contentions be reset to three weeks after Alvotech serves its modified Final Invalidity and Unenforceability contentions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.