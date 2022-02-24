United States:
Prosecution Pointer 317
24 February 2022
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Any amendment document that includes a change to an existing
claim, cancellation of an existing claim or addition of a new
claim, must include a complete listing of all claims ever
presented.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
Trademarks Comparative Guide
Obhan & Associates
Trademarks Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
NFT Trademarks: DOs And DON'Ts
Klein Moynihan Turco LLP
As the NFT ("non-fungible token") industry continues to flourish (passing $40 billion in value in 2021) an increasing variety of individuals and companies are looking for ways to profit off the excitement.