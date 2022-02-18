United States:
Prosecution Pointer 316
18 February 2022
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
An applicant can reinstate a canceled claim by presenting the
text of the canceled claim with any desired changes in a new claim
with a new claim number and use the status identifier, (new).
