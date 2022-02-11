United States:
Federal Circuit Clarifies Applicant Admitted Prior Art Is Not A Basis For Inter Partes Review
11 February 2022
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
In Qualcomm Incorporated v. Apple Inc., Nos.
20-1558, 20-1559 (Fed. Cir. Feb. 1, 2022), the Federal Circuit
vacated and remanded decisions by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board
("the Board") finding several claims of a Qualcomm's
patent unpatentable under 35 U.S.C. § 103.
The Federal Circuit held that the Board erroneously considered
applicant admitted prior art ("AAPA") to be "prior
art consisting of patents or printed publications" as a
"basis" in its inter partes review of the patent
under 35 U.S.C. § 311(b). Specifically, the Federal Circuit
relied on the legislative history of § 311(b), which indicated
that to form the "basis" of a ground of inter
partes review, the patent or printed publication must itself
be a document that is prior art to the challenged patent. In this
case, the Federal Circuit found that the AAPA could not be the
"basis" because the AAPA is not a document separate from
the challenged patent. However, the Court did not foreclose the
consideration of AAPA entirely. While not as a "basis,"
the Court noted, based on Federal Circuit precedent and legislative
intent, that the AAPA may still be considered to some extent in an
inter partes review.
