United States:
Prosecution Pointer 315
10 February 2022
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
When an applicant files a substitute specification, the
following are required under 37 CFR 1.125: (1) a statement that the
substitute specification includes no new matter; (2) a marked-up
version of the specification with markings to show all the changes
relative to the immediate prior version; and (3) a clean version of
the substitute specification.
