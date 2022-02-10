ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

When an applicant files a substitute specification, the following are required under 37 CFR 1.125: (1) a statement that the substitute specification includes no new matter; (2) a marked-up version of the specification with markings to show all the changes relative to the immediate prior version; and (3) a clean version of the substitute specification.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.