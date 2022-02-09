ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On February 2, 2022, iFIT Inc. (FKA ICON Health & Fitness, Inc.) of Logan, Utah ("iFIT") filed a complaint requesting that the ITC commence an investigation pursuant to section 337.

The complaint alleges that the following proposed respondents (collectively, "Respondents") unlawfully import into the U.S., sell for importation, and sell within the U.S. after importation certain electronic exercise systems, stationary bicycles, and components thereof that infringe U.S. Patent No. 11,013,960 ("the '960 patent):

Peloton Interactive, Inc. of New York, New York

Peloton Interactive UK Ltd. of London, England

Tonic Fitness Technology, Inc. of Taiwan

Rexon Industrial Corp. Ltd. of Taiwan

According to the complaint, the '960 patent generally relates to an exercise system that includes a stationary bicycle having pedals and a free weight cradle incorporated into the stationary bicycles, as well as a display, one or more processors, and memory. The accused products include the Peloton Bike+ model stationary bicycle and the similar equipment.

The complaint states that iFIT and Peloton are involved in four other lawsuits in the District of Delaware, none of which involved the '960 patent.

Regarding domestic industry, iFIT alleges that a domestic industry exists under 19 U.S.C. § 1337(a)(2) and (3) relating to aspects of the iFit technology protected by the '960 patent, including related stationary bicycle products, based on iFIT's large investments made in plant and equipment and employment of labor and capital relating to research, development, testing, and engineering, among other activities. Specifically, the complaint identifies the following Internet connected stationary bicycles utilizing the iFit platform that practice the '960 patent: Pro-Form Studio Bike Pro, Pro-Form Studio Bike Pro 22, NordicTrack s15i Studio Bike, and NordicTrack s22i Studio Bike.

With respect to potential remedy, iFIT requests that the Commission issue a permanent limited exclusion order and permanent cease-and-desist order directed to each proposed Respondent.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.