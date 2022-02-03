United States:
Prosecution Pointer 314
03 February 2022
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
Applicant must submit any amendments to drawings as
replacement or new drawings accompanied by explanations of the
changes in either the drawing amendment section or remarks section
of the amendment paper. Any replacement sheets of drawings must be
labeled as "Replacement Sheet" and any new sheets of
drawings must be labeled as "New Sheet" in the header.
The brief and detailed description of drawings should also be
amended to be consistent with the changes to the
drawings.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
