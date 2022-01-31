ARTICLE

On January 26, 2022, the ITC issued a Notice of Investigation in Certain Integrated Circuit Products and Devices Containing the Same (Inv. No. 337-TA-1295).

By way of background, this investigation is based on a December 29, 2021 complaint filed by Future Link Systems, LLC of Santa Clara, California ("Future Link") alleging violations of section 337 by Respondents Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. of Santa Clara, California; Apple, Inc. of Cupertino, California; Broadcom Inc. of San Jose, California; Broadcom Corp. of San Jose, California; Qualcomm Inc. of San Diego, California; Qualcomm Technologies Inc. of San Diego, California; Amlogic Holdings Ltd. of Cayman Islands; Amlogic (CA) Co., Inc. of Santa Clara, California; Realtek Semiconductor Corp. of Taiwan; Dell Technologies Inc. of Round Rock, Texas; HP Inc. of Palo Alto, California; Acer Inc. of Taiwan; Acer America Corp. of San Jose, California; Lenovo Group Ltd. of China; Lenovo (United States) Inc. of Morrisville, North Carolina; Motorola Mobility LLC of Chicago, Illinois; and Google LLC of Mountain View, California (collectively, "Respondents") in the unlawful importation/sale of certain integrated circuit products and devices containing the same by reason of infringement of certain claims of U.S. Patent Nos. 7,685,439 and 8,099,614.

According to the complaint, the products at issue in this investigation include integrated circuit products and devices containing such products, including processors, mobile phones, tablets, personal computers, and smart home devices that are commonly used by consumers in residential and commercial applications. The asserted patents generally relate to the integrated circuits and power-saving features therefor. Future Link is requesting that the Commission issue limited exclusion orders and permanent cease-and-desist orders directed to Respondents. According to the Notice of Investigation, the Office of Unfair Import Investigations will participate as a party in the investigation. Lastly, Acting Chief ALJ Clark S. Cheney issued a notice indicating that ALJ Cameron R. Elliot will preside in the investigation.

