In this podcast, Finnegan attorneys Tom Irving, Amanda Murphy, and Caitlin O'Connell discuss the facts of the recent Federal Circuit case, Indivior v. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, and the historical authority of the CCPA in setting precedent for the Federal Circuit.

To listen to the podcast, please click here

