United States:
Beyond The Holding: A Nuanced Look Into The Federal Circuit's Patent Decisions (Episode 6) (Podcast)
20 January 2022
Morrison & Foerster LLP
Morrison & Foerster and the Berkeley Center for Law &
Technology (BCLT) have teamed up to present a recurring podcast
addressing recent Federal Circuit decisions.
In this episode, Seth Lloyd, an associate in Morrison &
Foerster's Appellate + Supreme Court practice and Wayne Stacy, BCLT's Executive Director
discuss the Federal Circuit's recent decision in Intel v. Qualcomm, including:
- What facts suffice to establish Article III standing for IPR
petitioners who supply only a component of a product alleged to
fall within the scope of the challenged claims; and
- The importance of grounding claim interpretations in what the
specification shows the inventor actually invented.
Listen now on Spotify, Apple, or Google.
