United States:
Prosecution Pointer 312
20 January 2022
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
Amendments filed in response to an Ex Parte Quayle action are
reviewed by technical support staff (TSS) at the USPTO. If a reply
to a Quayle action is a non-compliant amendment, a notice of
non-compliant amendment will be mailed by TSS to the applicant
notifying the applicant of the non-compliance. To avoid abandonment
of the application, applicant must file an amendment in compliance
with 37 CFR 1.121 within one-month or 30 days, whichever is longer,
from the mailing of the notice. The time period is extendable under
37 CFR 1.136(a).
