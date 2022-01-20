ARTICLE

Amendments filed in response to an Ex Parte Quayle action are reviewed by technical support staff (TSS) at the USPTO. If a reply to a Quayle action is a non-compliant amendment, a notice of non-compliant amendment will be mailed by TSS to the applicant notifying the applicant of the non-compliance. To avoid abandonment of the application, applicant must file an amendment in compliance with 37 CFR 1.121 within one-month or 30 days, whichever is longer, from the mailing of the notice. The time period is extendable under 37 CFR 1.136(a).

