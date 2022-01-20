United States:
Beyond The Holding: A Nuanced Look At The Federal Circuit's Patent Decisions, Episode 5
20 January 2022
Morrison & Foerster LLP
Morrison & Foerster and the Berkeley Center for Law &
Technology (BCLT) have teamed up to present a biweekly podcast
addressing recent Federal Circuit decisions.
In this episode, Brian Matsui, a partner in Morrison &
Foerster's Appellate + Supreme Court practice and Allison Schmitt, Berkeley Law & Technology
Center's (BCLT) Life Sciences project director discuss:
- When do post-marketing tests required by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) that lead to the claimed combination not
demonstrate obviousness?
- The interplay between reasonable expectation of success and
disclosed ranges in prior art.
Listen now using your favorite podcast provider, or try the link
below:
Listen to the full podcast.
