Morrison & Foerster and the Berkeley Center for Law & Technology (BCLT) have teamed up to present a biweekly podcast addressing recent Federal Circuit decisions.

In this episode, Brian Matsui, a partner in Morrison & Foerster's Appellate + Supreme Court practice and Allison Schmitt, Berkeley Law & Technology Center's (BCLT) Life Sciences project director discuss:

When do post-marketing tests required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that lead to the claimed combination not demonstrate obviousness?

The interplay between reasonable expectation of success and disclosed ranges in prior art.

Listen now using your favorite podcast provider, or try the link below:

Listen to the full podcast.

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved