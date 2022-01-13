As a part of the USPTO's efforts to modernize and streamline their patent application systems, applicants have the ability to file patent application-related documents in DOCX format through EFS-Web, Private PAIR, and Patent Center. DOCX filing of the specification, claims, abstract and drawings are available to all EFS-Web Registered and Private PAIR users. DOCX is a word processing file format based on open standards, including Extensible Markup Language (XML). DOCX is supported by many popular word processing applications, such as Microsoft Word 2007 or higher, Google Docs, Office Online, LibreOffice and Pages for Mac.

