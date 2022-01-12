Morrison & Foerster and the Berkeley Center for Law & Technology (BCLT) have teamed up to present a recurring podcast addressing recent Federal Circuit decisions.

In this episode, Seth Lloyd, an associate in Morrison & Foerster's Appellate + Supreme Court practice and Wayne Stacy, BCLT's Executive Director discuss the Federal Circuit's recent decision in Intel v. Qualcomm, including:

What facts suffice to establish Article III standing for IPR petitioners who supply only a component of a product alleged to fall within the scope of the challenged claims; and

The importance of grounding claim interpretations in what the specification shows the inventor actually invented.

Listen now on Spotify, Apple, or Google.

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved