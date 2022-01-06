United States:
Prosecution Pointer 310
06 January 2022
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
At the USPTO, the Publication Site for Issued and
Published Sequences (PSIPS) website provides Sequence Listings,
tables, and other mega items for granted US patents or published US
patent applications. A link can be found here.
