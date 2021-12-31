United States:
Prosecution Pointer 309
31 December 2021
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The International Bureau of WIPO maintains a PCT Time
Limit Calculator. It is designed to assist applicants in computing
essential PCT time limits. A link can be found here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
Trademarks Comparative Guide
Obhan & Associates
Trademarks Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
Suing A Foreign Patent Infringer
Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C.
A foreign company sees your success in the U.S. market and copies your product, infringing your U.S. patent in the process. How do you make them stop?