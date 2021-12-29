Welcome to the Last Month at the Federal Circuit – a look at recent Federal Circuit decisions impacting the intellectual property community. In this podcast, Finnegan partner Elizabeth D. Ferrill provides a year-end wrap up of case developments impacting design patents and a look ahead to 2022.

  • Campbell Soup Company v. Gamon Plus, Inc.
  • In re SurgiSil, L.L.P.

To listen to the podcast, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.