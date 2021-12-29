United States:
Podcast: December 2021 - Last Month At The Federal Circuit Podcast Series
29 December 2021
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
Welcome to the Last Month at the Federal Circuit – a look
at recent Federal Circuit decisions impacting the intellectual
property community. In this podcast, Finnegan partner Elizabeth D. Ferrill provides a year-end
wrap up of case developments impacting design patents and a look
ahead to 2022.
- Campbell Soup Company v. Gamon Plus, Inc.
- In re SurgiSil, L.L.P.
To listen to the podcast, please click here.
