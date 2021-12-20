United States:
Prosecution Pointer 307
20 December 2021
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
On December 1, 2021, the USPTO commenced a Patent Prosecution
Highway (PPH) pilot program with the National Institute of
Industrial Property of France (INPI). Under the pilot, a PPH
request may be submitted to the USPTO based on a patent application
that was filed in the INPI on or after May 22, 2020. The pilot
program with the INPI will run for three years, ending on November
30, 2024. More information can be found here.
