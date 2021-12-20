ARTICLE

On December 1, 2021, the USPTO commenced a Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) pilot program with the National Institute of Industrial Property of France (INPI). Under the pilot, a PPH request may be submitted to the USPTO based on a patent application that was filed in the INPI on or after May 22, 2020. The pilot program with the INPI will run for three years, ending on November 30, 2024. More information can be found here.

