United States:
Prosecution Pointer 306
10 December 2021
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
The title of the invention is not required to be part of a US
patent specification. A patent practitioner may supply a title on
the specification as a heading on the first page of the
specification. Additionally, the title may now be supplied in an
Application Data Sheet.
