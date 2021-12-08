self

In this episode of the EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS: Intellectual Property podcast, Mintz patent attorneys Lily Zhang and Alex Trimble, PhD, discuss double patenting, a complicated and sometimes confounding area of patent law. They break it down in layman's terms even a non-patent attorney can understand. They highlight the risks of, and ways to avoid being hit by, double patenting rejections – and how to overcome them if they arise.

Among other topics, Lily and Alex discuss:

The two kinds of double patenting – same invention and obviousness-type double patenting (ODP)

Common scenarios in which ODP arises

Using terminal disclaimers for overcoming ODP rejections

The legal ramifications of using terminal disclaimers

When terminal disclaimers are the right option

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.