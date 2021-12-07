ARTICLE

On December 1, 2021, the ITC issued a Notice of Investigation in Certain Integrated Circuits, Chipsets, and Electronic Devices, and Products Containing the Same (Inv. No. 337-TA-1287).

By way of background, this investigation is based on an November 1, 2021 complaint filed by NXP Semiconductors N.V. of Eindhoven, Netherlands and NXP USA, Inc. of Austin, Texas (collectively, "NXP") alleging violations of section 337 by Respondents MediaTek Inc. of Taiwan; MediaTek USA Inc. of San Jose, California; Amazon.com, Inc. of Seattle, Washington; Belkin International, Inc. of Playa Vista, California; and Linksys USA, Inc. of Irvine, California (collectively, "Respondents") in the unlawful importation and/or sale in the U.S. of certain integrated circuits, chipsets, and electronic devices, and products containing the same by reason of infringement of certain claims of U.S. Patent No. 7,593,202 ("the '202 patent"); U.S. Patent No. 8,482,136 ("the '136 patent"); U.S. Patent No. 8,558,591 ("the '591 patent"); U.S. Patent No. 9,729,214 ("the '214 patent"); and U.S. Patent No. 10,904,058 ("the '058 patent").

According to the complaint, the '202 patent relates generally to an integrated circuit that includes a first and second power domain; the '136 patent relates generally to a chip scale package that includes a semiconductor die with a plurality of first bond pads; the '591 patent relates generally to a phase locked loop comprising a phase frequency detector powered by a first power supply, a charge pump powered by a second power supply, and a voltage controlled oscillator coupled to the charge pump and powered by a third power supply; the '214 patent generally concerns a method for simultaneously communicating with multiple devices that includes receiving, at a first communication device, a plurality of uplink data units simultaneously transmitted by multiple second communication devices, generating an acknowledgement, and transmitting the acknowledgement to the multiple second communication devices; and the '058 patent generally concerns a method for generating a physical layer (PHY) data unit that includes generating the PHY data unit to include a PHY preamble, a PHY data portion that follows the PHY preamble, and an extension field that follows the PHY data portion. The accused products are MediaTek integrated circuits and chipsets, and Wi-Fi 6 capable products, streaming media products, and smart home products containing the MediaTek integrated circuits and chipsets, including the Amazon Echo and Amazon Fire Stick. NXP is requesting that the Commission issue limited exclusion orders and permanent cease-and-desist orders directed to Respondents. According to the Notice of Investigation, the Office of Unfair Import Investigations will participate as a party in the investigation. Lastly, Chief ALJ Charles E. Bullock issued a notice indicating that ALJ MaryJoan McNamara will preside in the investigation.

