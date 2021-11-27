In August, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board issued 37 IPR, CBM, and PGR Final Written Decisions including decisions following remands from the Federal Circuit, cancelling 166 (44.39%) instituted claims while upholding the patentability of 74 (19.79%) instituted claims. Patent owners conceded 134 (35.83%) instituted claims through motions to amend or disclaimer in cases reaching a final decision. While this is an unusually high number of claims conceded as unpatentable, the concessions occurred in a small number of total cases in which the patent owners moved to amend a large number of instituted claims. For comparison, the cumulative average rate of instituted claims cancelled in IPR, CBM, and PGR Final Written Decisions is about 73%.

On a per-case basis, no instituted or substitute claims survived in 20 (54.05%) decisions, all instituted claims survived in 10 (27.03%) decisions, and a mixed outcome occurred in 7 (18.92%) decisions. A mixed outcome occurs where at least one instituted or substitute claim remains patentable, and at least one is cancelled, in a Final Written Decision.

In September, the PTAB issued 49 IPR, CBM, and PGR Final Written Decisions, cancelling 408 (63.35%) instituted claims while upholding the patentability of 220 (34.16%) instituted claims. Patent owners conceded 16 (2.48%) claims through motions to amend or disclaimer in cases reaching a final decision.

On a per-case basis, no instituted or substitute claims survived in 27 (55.10%) decisions, all instituted claims survived in 9 (18.37%) decisions, and a mixed outcome occurred in 13 (26.53%) decisions.

In October, a relatively unfavorable month for patent owners, the PTAB issued 31 IPR, CBM, and PGR Final Written Decisions, cancelling 334 (88.83%) instituted claims while maintaining the patentability of 42 (11.17%) instituted claims. Patent owners did not concede any claims through motions to amend or disclaimer in cases reaching a final decision.

On a per-case basis, no instituted or substitute claims survived in 20 (64.52%) decisions, all instituted claims survived in 2 (6.45%) decisions, and a mixed outcome occurred in 9 (29.03%) decisions.

The overall cumulative instituted claim survival rate in IPRs, CBMs, and PGRs, broken down by technology center, is as follows:

