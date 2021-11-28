United States:
Prosecution Pointer 304
28 November 2021
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
US patent maintenance fees are only required for maintaining an
original or reissue patent, except for a design or plant
patent.
